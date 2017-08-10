

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - An elderly woman has died after a two-car collision in Hamilton.

City police say the collision took place on Wednesday in the community of Flamborough.

They say an eastbound Hyundai crashed into a southbound Chevrolet after failing to yield right of way.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, but while the Chevrolet driver was treated and released, the Hyundai driver's condition deteriorated.

Police say she later died of her injuries.

Her name has not been released.