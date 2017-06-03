Elderly woman rushed to hospital after being hit by taxi in Scarborough
Police tape is shown at the scene after an elderly woman was struck by a taxi in Scarborough. (Kayla Williams)
An elderly woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a taxi in Scarborough on Saturday morning.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Kingston Road at Ridgemoor Avenue, which is just west of Midland Avenue.
Police say that it appears as though the victim was in a crosswalk at the time.
The 70-year-old was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.
Kingston Road is closed from Sandown Avenue to Cliffside Drive as a result of that investigation.