

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a taxi in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Kingston Road at Ridgemoor Avenue, which is just west of Midland Avenue.

Police say that it appears as though the victim was in a crosswalk at the time.

The 70-year-old was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Kingston Road is closed from Sandown Avenue to Cliffside Drive as a result of that investigation.