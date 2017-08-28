

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 77-year-old was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Armdale area on Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East.

According to police, an elderly female and a male were crossing the road west of the intersection when the woman was struck.

She was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.

The male was not injured.

Investigators say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

The area was closed to traffic as police investigated the fatal incident but roads have since reopened.