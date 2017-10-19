Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Thornhill suffers critical injuries
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 9:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 10:39AM EDT
An elderly woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Thornhill this morning.
Police say the woman was struck near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue West shortly before 9 a.m.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and police are currently on scene investigating.
The area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours.