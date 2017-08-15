

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly woman was transported to hospital this morning after an apartment fire in the city’s east end.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that the fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road.

When crews arrived on scene, the fire was located in one of the units on the 17th floor and was quickly knocked down.

The occupant of the unit, who Powell identified as an elderly woman, was safely evacuated from the building.

She was taken to hospital to be assessed.

A primary search was conducted and crews ventilated the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released and Toronto Fire Services is leading the investigation.