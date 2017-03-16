Embattled Senator Meredith says he's not ready to resign
Don Meredith
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 4:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 4:49PM EDT
TORONTO - Embattled Sen. Don Meredith says he's not ready to resign following an explosive ethics investigation of his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
Meredith tells The Canadian Press he's extremely sorry for what he calls his ``moral failure.''
The 52-year-old senator says he's considering his options.
Last week, a scathing report from the Senate ethics officer said Meredith failed to uphold the ``highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of senator'' and acted in a way that could damage the Senate itself.
More to come.