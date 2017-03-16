

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Embattled Sen. Don Meredith says he's not ready to resign following an explosive ethics investigation of his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Meredith tells The Canadian Press he's extremely sorry for what he calls his ``moral failure.''

The 52-year-old senator says he's considering his options.

Last week, a scathing report from the Senate ethics officer said Meredith failed to uphold the ``highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of senator'' and acted in a way that could damage the Senate itself.

