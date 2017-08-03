

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Emergency crews were called to a downtown construction site Wednesday night to rescue a man perched at the top of a crane.

Toronto Fire Services say they were called to a work site near Jarvis and Dundas streets shortly before 11:30 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person sitting on a crane.

Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that the man was sitting approximately 40 feet up the crane when authorities arrived.

He said it took several hours of negotiations between the man and emergency services before he descended halfway down, where firefighters were able to reach him from a truck ladder.

From there, Eckerman said a police officer and two firefighters were able to coax the man into a basket mounted at the top of the ladder.

The man was returned to the ground safety at around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police have not said whether the man will face any charges.

Eckerman said five firetrucks and approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene.