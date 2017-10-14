

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man had to be rescued after he fell into a ravine along the Humber River in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that the man called emergency crews himself after falling into a ravine near Weston Road and Highway 401 at around 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the man was eventually rescued and was then transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

It is not immediately clear how the man ended up falling.