

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Emergency crews are battling a one-alarm fire at a residential and commercial building in the city’s east end.

Toronto Fire responded to a call for the blaze in the area of Queen and Morse streets at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters say “some form of explosion” occurred at the rear of the building, but it is not clear what the cause of explosion was.

Black smoke was visible in the immediate area.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.