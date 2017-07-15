

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian will be rushed to hospital via emergency run after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon, police say.

It happened near Sewell Road and McLevin Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Paramedics say that the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries.

One other person is being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still working to determine what lead up to the pedestrian being hit.