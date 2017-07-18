

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Enhanced security screening is set to go into effect Wednesday for Canadians travelling to the United States.

The new security measures are being implemented by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and will affect all flights departing Canada.

The new measures include enhanced overall screening at departure airports, heightened inspection of personal electronic devices including tablets and laptops and increased security protocols at departure airports.

Both WestJet and Air Canada are advising customers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for a flight to the U.S. in order to allow for extra screening time.

On its website, Homeland Security said passengers flying to the U.S. “may experience additional screening of their person and property.”

In particular, electronic devices larger than a smartphone will need to be easily accessible for screening without cases or packaging.

However there are no changes to the items that are allowed in carry-on and checked luggage.

The Department of Homeland Security said the changes come amid ongoing efforts by terrorist groups to target commercial flights.

“Recently evaluated intelligence indicates terrorist groups continue to advance multiple efforts to target the aviation sector and are seeking ways to circumvent aviation security,” the agency said on its website.

The agency added that it believe air travel in the U.S. is safe due to a “robust” security system.

The enhanced screening measures are being rolled at airports in 105 countries around the world.