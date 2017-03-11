

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, the GTA and much of southern Ontario calling for “a significant winter storm” beginning sometime on Monday.

“A developing low pressure centre currently over the northwestern U.S. will track just south of the Great Lakes on Monday and Monday night,” meteorologists say.

They say between 15 and 25 centimetres of “dry, fluffier” snow should fall in most areas of southwestern Ontario between Monday and Tuesday night, with higher amounts possible in Hamilton and parts of Niagara.

Blowing snow on area highways should be expected, Environment Canada says.