

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Environment Canada says it has now confirmed that a second tornado touched down near Huntsville on Friday.

The national weather agency previously said the first tornado touched down on the south side of Huntsville shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Damage was reported to several homes in the area due to high winds and toppled trees near Fairy Lake.

On Monday, Environment Canada confirmed that a second tornado touched down in the Lake of Bays area, located about 17 kilometres northeast of Huntsville, sometime between 4:10 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The tornado caused “extensive” tree damage in addition to structural damage to cottages in the area.

The estimated wind speeds associated with the tornados were between 130 to 150 kilometres per hour. The width of the damage path was also estimated to be between 100 and 150 meters in both cases.

At one point during the severe weather, Hydro One said more than 13,000 customers were without power.

No injuries were reported following the storms.