

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Math test scores have not improved -- and have decreased slightly in some cases -- among elementary school students in Ontario.

The province's Education Quality and Accountability Office says results of standardized tests show for the second straight year only 50 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in math.

It also says among Grade 3 students, 62 per cent met the provincial standard in math, which represents a one-percentage-point decrease since last year.

The report says writing levels among Grade 3 and Grade 6 students declined by one percentage point since last year to 73 per cent and 79 per cent respectively.

The office says reading has improved slightly for Grade 3 students, with 74 per cent meeting the provincial standard, and remained steady for Grade 6 students, with 81 per cent meeting the provincial standard.

EQAO Chair Dave Cook says the education system continues to deliver positive results in reading, but says it's worth noting the five-percentage-point decline in Grade 3 writing levels since 2014.