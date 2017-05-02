

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Senate's ethics committee says it will table a report later today recommending what to do about Sen. Don Meredith.

The long-awaited report is expected to include what punishment the committee wants Meredith to face for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

The committee has been pondering a range of sanctions, from reprimand to outright expulsion from the upper chamber.

Once the committee makes its recommendations, it will be up to the Senate to decide on what, if any, action to take against Meredith.

The senator, 52, has spoken publicly only once since the Senate's ethics officer, Lyse Ricard, issued a report earlier this year on his affair with the teen.

Ricard concluded that the married senator, a Pentecostal minister, had begun a relationship with the girl when she was just 16 and that it later became sexual. The report also found that Meredith had abused his position as a senator to take advantage of the young woman.

The committee's findings are to be in the hands of the Senate by mid afternoon, but a statement from the committee doesn't say what the recommendations are.