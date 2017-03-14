

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Almost a full year after Sen. Mike Duffy was acquitted on 31 charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the man who paid him $90,000 remains under investigation by the federal ethics watchdog.

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has revealed that she continues to examine the conduct of Nigel Wright, former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time chief of staff.

Wright personally paid Duffy $90,000 to enable the senator to reimburse the Senate for his disputed living expense claims.

Dawson initiated an investigation into Wright's conduct in May 2013, but suspended it a month later once an RCMP investigation was begun.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, who had urged Dawson to investigate Wright, says the ethics watchdog recently informed him that she resumed her investigation last May after the Crown decided not to appeal Duffy's acquittal.

Her investigation is ongoing and Dawson told Angus her final report on the matter will be made public.