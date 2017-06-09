

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The public works committee has voted in favour of a study that will compare the use of buses and streetcars along Queen Street despite TTC CEO Andy Byford’s contention that buses are an “inherently inefficient” form of transportation for the busy route.

Buses have temporarily replaced streetcars along Queen Street this summer due to construction work and on Thursday the committee voted 3-2 in favour of a motion that proposed keeping buses along Queen Street for an extra two weeks so a study can be conducted on which vehicle makes the most sense.

The motion was tabled by Coun. Stephen Holyday on behalf of Coun. Michael Ford, who is not a member of the committee.

“Over many years we have heard arguments of streetcars or buses being a better option on Toronto's streets, but much of this information is anecdotal,” Ford said in a letter to the committee. “We need to know what is truly best for our city, our residents and our visitors.”

The motion approved by the public works committee asks that data be collected comparing buses with streetcars in 10 categories, including schedule reliability, delays to other users on the road and ridership satisfaction.

It should, however, be noted that the motion must be approved by city council to proceed any further.

Asked about the idea at a unrelated press conference at Lawrence West Station on Thursday, TTC CEO Andy Byford said that the TTC would need three times as many buses as streetcars to carry the same number of passengers.

“It’s inherently inefficient,” he said.

The TTC is spending $1.2 billion on replacing its entire streetcar fleet.