

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto-area MPP will be tabling a private member’s bill today that aims to fine pedestrians for using cellphones or other electronic devices while crossing the street.

The bill, called the ‘Phones Down, Heads Up Act,’ will be introduced today at Queen’s Park by Etobicoke Centre MPP Yvan Baker.

“It came about really because constituents from my community in Etobicoke Centre approached me and they were concerned about the number of pedestrians that were getting killed on the road,” Baker told CP24 Monday morning.

Baker said inattentive pedestrians are more likely to be involved in a collision than those who are paying attention to their surroundings.

Baker added that a 2010 report by the Chief Coroner of Ontario found that seven per cent of pedestrian fatalities involved distracted pedestrians using cellphones or MP3 players.

“This is not a question of who is at fault. It you area aware of your surroundings, you are able to respond to what’s happening around you, whether it is your fault that you are in that situation or someone else’s fault,” Baker said.

The bill would include exceptions for people using a device to contact emergency services and for people who started a call before entering the roadway.

Incremental fines for infractions would start at $50 for the first offence, $75 for the second offence and $125 for the third offence.

A provision of the bill also allows municipalities to opt out if they wish.

Honolulu, Hawaii recently passed a similar bill, which came into effect last week.

Baker said he has received some push back from pedestrian advocacy groups.

“I’ve heard them say it’s not a problem. I’ve heard them say that this is blaming pedestrians,” he said.

“To me, this is not about blaming anybody. This is really about saving lives… If we can save one life a year, to me it’s worth it.”