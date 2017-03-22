

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Friends and family of the late Rob Ford will be gathering in Etobicoke tonight to mark the one-year anniversary of the former Toronto mayor’s death.

Ford passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital last year at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft tissue cancer, in September 2014.

In a statement released Wednesday, Mayor John Tory offered his condolences to the Ford family as they “continue to cope with this tremendous and heartbreaking loss.”

"A year ago a family lost a treasured son, brother, husband, father and uncle and the City of Toronto lost a former Mayor and an outspoken voice on City Council. Rob Ford left us far too soon,” Tory wrote.

“On behalf of the people of The City of Toronto, I once again offer my sincere condolences to those who counted Rob as a friend and loved one as they mark this sombre anniversary."

A celebration of Ford’s life will be held at the Woodbine Banquet Hall, located at 30 Vice Regence Blvd. in Etobicoke, tonight at 6:30 p.m.