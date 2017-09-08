

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An exercise rider has died after two horses collided at Woodbine Racetrack earlier this morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Darren Fortune, was initially rushed to hospital without vital signs after falling off one of the horses but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police are on scene and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“Detectives from 23 Division are currently on scene, they will be taking carriage of the investigation at this point and if they have to move it off to another unit or the Ministry of Labour depending on what the situation is, they will make that determination,” Const. Craig Brister told CP24.

Brister said that officers are still trying to determine what lead up to the incident and will be speaking with a number of witnesses who were on site.

Meanwhile, in a statement Woodbine Entertainment Group said they are “deeply saddened” by Fortune’s death.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community this morning and our hearts and condolences go out to his family and friends," Jamie Martin, who is Woodbine Entertainment Group’s vice president of racing, wrote.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the accident and the horses were unharmed.

Woodbine Racetrack says that a race planned for 1 p.m. today has been cancelled.