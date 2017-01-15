

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





Experts are questioning whether a recent trend towards stiffer sentences for those who kill someone while drinking and driving are doing much to solve the problem.

Earlier this week, an Ontario judge acknowledged that recent high-profile decisions have established new precedents for the sorts of sentences drunk drivers can face if they cause a death while behind the wheel.

Justice Cary Boswell referenced several examples, including the 10-year-sentence handed down to Marco Muzzo after he pleaded guilty to killing three children and their grandfather while intoxicated.

He then continued the trend by sentencing 34-year-old Marcello Fracassi to six years behind bars for fatally striking a city worker from Alliston, Ont. while drunk.

Experts agree with Boswell's assessment that judges have been handing down harsher sentences, saying only British Columbia appears to be bucking the national trend.

But they also say the tougher sentences fail in their stated aims of deterring drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.