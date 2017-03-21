

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Spring-like weather may be in the forecast today but winter is expected to make a swift return tonight.

The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto ahead of a big temperature drop overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 12 C on Tuesday but says the temperature will dip to a low of -12 C overnight.

When an extreme cold weather alert is issued, the city offers several additional cold-weather related services and adds extra shelter spaces for the homeless.

The city also offers the following 24-hour cold weather drop-ins:

• Margaret's Toronto East Drop-in Centre (323 Dundas St. East) is open 24/7 until April 15

• St. Felix Centre (25 Augusta Ave) offers 24/7 services starting at 3 p.m. on the day an alert is called and ends by noon on the day the alert is terminated.

The city offers the following during an extreme cold weather alert:

Dress in layers, making sure your outer layer is windproof, and cover exposed skin.

Wear a hat, warm mittens or gloves, and warm boots.

Stay dry. Your risk of hypothermia is much greater if you are wet.

Choose wool or synthetic fabrics for your clothes instead of cotton, because cotton stops keeping you warm once it gets wet.

Seek shelter if you normally spend long periods outside. Depending on the wind chill, exposed skin can freeze in minutes.

Drink warm fluids, other than alcohol.

Warm up by taking regular breaks in heated buildings when enjoying winter activities outside.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities, or limiting time outdoors, during colder temperatures, especially if it's windy.

Heat your home to at least 21ºC if infants or elderly people are present.

Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather.

A high of -3 C is in the forecast for Toronto tomorrow and warmer temperatures are expected to return this weekend.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see a high of 9 C on Friday, 8 C on Saturday and 4 C on Sunday.