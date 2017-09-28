

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- A strike by faculty members is under way at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont.

The union says on its Facebook page that it presented the administration with an offer on Wednesday evening aimed at averting a walkout.

But the Laurentian University Faculty Association says the university left the negotiations with responding to the offer and said an impasse had been reached.

The union, which represents more than 300 full-time faculty at the school, says "in light of the administration's actions," a strike began at 12:01 a.m.

In a message to students, the union says the key issue in the dispute is faculty workload.

The university says on its website that it has been bargaining with the union since May 2017 and "no one wanted a labour disruption,."

Laurentian chief of staff, Alex Freedman, also said they we will "continue to work in good faith to reach a mutually agreeable settlement as soon as possible."

All classes taught by full-time and part-time faculty, including McEwen School of Architecture and in Barrie, are suspended until further notice. Classes delivered through the University of Sudbury, Huntington University, Thorneloe University in Sudbury are also suspended.

Laurentian has about 6,000 students.