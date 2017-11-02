

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are seeking two male suspects who allegedly broke into a home and then fled when they realized people were inside.

On Aug. 31 at about 2 p.m., investigators say two male suspects forced open the front door of a home in the Birchmount Road and Steeles Avenue East, near Scarborough’s Milliken neighbourhood.

Once inside, one of the suspects ran up the stairs of the home and then was confronted by a resident of the home.

Police said both suspects then turned and fled the home.

They were last seen speeding away from the home in a dark-coloured SUV.

Their images were released to the public on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 416-808-4200.