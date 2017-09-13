

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Hamilton elementary school was placed in a hold and secure for a short time Wednesday after a fake handgun was found in a dumpster on school property.

The replica weapon was found in a garbage dumpster at St John The Baptist Elementary School at around 9 a.m., Hamilton police said.

The school was placed under the hold and secure while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police.