Fake handgun found in dumpster by Hamilton elementary school
Hamilton police file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 1:24PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 1:25PM EDT
A Hamilton elementary school was placed in a hold and secure for a short time Wednesday after a fake handgun was found in a dumpster on school property.
The replica weapon was found in a garbage dumpster at St John The Baptist Elementary School at around 9 a.m., Hamilton police said.
The school was placed under the hold and secure while police investigated.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police.