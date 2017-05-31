

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A stretch of Adelaide Street has been closed off around the Trump International Hotel and Tower after glass came falling down onto the street.

The glass appears to have fallen after a swing stage on the building smashed into a window.

Most of the glass fell onto a terrace several stories up, but some made its way down to the street.

Adelaide Street has been closed between Bay Street and University Avenue.

The work to clear the glass has been drawn out due to poor weather.

It’s not known how long theroad closure will last.