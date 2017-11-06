

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A gaggle of young constituents -- and their parents -- will descend on Parliament Hill today to press politicians to resolve ongoing airport hassles children face due to security list snags.

Ten families from the group known as the No Fly List Kids plan to make their case to MPs and ministers with the aim of ensuring that funding for a new computer system to fix the problem is included in the 2018 federal budget.

Parents of children who have repeatedly endured nerve-wracking airport delays because a youngster's name matches one on a no-fly list say federal security legislation now before Parliament will do nothing in the short term to ease their woes.

The government is proposing an amendment to the Secure Air Travel Act that would allow the public safety minister to tell parents that their child is not on the Canadian no-fly list, meaning the name simply matches that of someone who is actually listed. The government says this would provide assurance to parents about their child's status.

The legislation, part of a broad package of security-related measures, would also allow federal officials to electronically screen air passenger information against the list, a process currently in the hands of airlines. The government says this would prevent false name matches by enabling it to issue unique redress numbers for pre-flight verification of identity.

But it also means creating a new computer system to do the job.