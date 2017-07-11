

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A family eager to bring home their new rescue pup from Greece says they are “heartbroken” after learning that the dog bolted from Pearson Airport last night.

The rescue dog, a 15-pound Pomeranian/ Papillon mix named Emily, arrived at the airport from Greece on Monday afternoon with four other dogs from the Toronto-based rescue organization Stray Paws Rescue.

Stray Paws Rescue co-founder Tasoula Somers said while paperwork was being processed, the dogs were let out to relieve themselves in an unfenced parking lot. That is when Emily escaped, she said.

“We were out here waiting for the dogs and we were called by customs and were told that we had to go to another department, the commercial part of the customs section to be approved by them to bring the dogs in – because technically they’re considered commercial, like an import,” Somers said Monday night.

“They said they were going to let the dogs out and do that for us. So we said okay, they’re customs, we don’t have a choice. So I guess they did that, they brought them outside and I don’t know what they did but one of the dogs escaped. Again, we don’t know what happened, where it’s gone, how long ago it happened.”

Somers was quick to note that airport officials provided very few details about the incident.

“We have a family here that’s devastated. They’ve been told that, unfortunately, they’re not going home with their adopted dog today,” she said.

“They (airport staff) haven’t guided us or done anything. They told us to wait and that they’re looking for this dog. No one else has come out, nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

Emily’s new family says they are “heartbroken” she escaped.

“At first, all of the families, we didn’t actually know which dog it was,” Jordan Wong said at the airport late Monday night. “And then we found out it was ours.”

Wong’s father said his family wanted to adopt a rescue from Greece so they could get a stray dog off the street.

“Now she’s out, she’s gone,” he said. “The immigration department or the customs department let her out from her crate. Now she’s a stray dog again in Toronto. This broke our heart.”

Somers told CP24 Tuesday that she is distraught and angry about the situation.

She said that she is rounding up a group of dog catchers to look for the missing rescue dog.

The CBSA could not confirm to CP24 whether they have any officers out searching for the dog.