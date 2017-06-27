

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A woman who is both the mother of a 13-year-old boy and the grandmother of a five-year-old boy killed late Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga says she is trying to deal with the devastating blow of losing her young loved ones.

"I’m just heartbroken," said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified. "My house feels empty. I woke up this morning and I heard footsteps and normally it would be Keziah’s footsteps – the first one up in the morning to be up for school on time.

"They’re gone and my house is not the same – it’s empty."

She says the family – who was returning from a birthday party in Hamilton when their silver Mercedes C250 was fatally struck – has been torn apart.

Crash killed 3 people, injured 3 others

Keziah Edwards-Young, 13, and his nephew Ayon Brown, 5, were passengers in the family vehicle that was travelling north on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 11 p.m. when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Canville Roberts, a 40-year-old Mississauga man, was the lone occupant in a silver Mazda 6 travelling south on the roadway when he lost control for unknown reasons, crossed the centre median and crashed head-on into the second vehicle, killing the two boys and injuring three others.

Roberts’ vehicle was turned into a twisted pile of metal. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boys in the Mercedes, five and 13-years-old, were rushed to hospital where they died of their injuries.

Camall Brown-Williams, the 24-year-old driver of the Mercedes and Brown’s father, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Also injured was Lekeisha Edwards-Smith, 25, a passenger in the car and Edwards-Young’s sister. She remains in a Toronto hospital in critical condition.

Ayon Brown is the son of Brown-Williams and Edwards-Smith, according to police.

Jynnai Hartley, 7, another passenger in the Mercedes and the god-daughter of Edwards-Smith, was taken to a Toronto hospital where she remains in stable condition.

'No one is prepared for this'

The boys’ mother and grandmother is remembering the pair with great sadness.

“Keziah loved me,” she said, breaking into tears. “I was his everything. He was very close to me.

“Ayon, called me Nana … the hugs, the smiles, the kisses, everything.”

The five-year-old would have transitioned from daycare to kindergarten in the fall.

The family matriarch says she doesn't know how to rebuild her life.

“No one is prepared for this,” she said. “I don't even know my head from my foot right now. I don't know myself right now.”

Others are experiencing this too, including family friends who described the boys as “great people.”

Tania Bent told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday she’s shocked by the tragedy.

“They’re all great people and they make me feel so important and that meant a lot to me,” Bent said.

Students are 'very distraught': PDSB

The flag on the Mississauga street where the family resided has been lowered in their memory. This comes a day after the flag at Erin Mills Middle School where Edwards-Young was a Grade 7 student, was lowered to half-mast in the boy’s honour.

“My daughter’s in his class and says the class is dead,” Simone Wellington said. “No one wants to do anything, everyone’s crying. She said, ‘mom, it’s a horrible feeling.’”

On Monday, the school’s principal Monika Hurford said in a letter sent home that counsellors have been made available for students and staff as long as they are needed to deal with the loss.

“A lot of them are very distraught,” Peel District School Board spokesperson Carla Pereira told CP24 yesterday. “Keziah had a very large circle of very close friends.

“The news is devastating for that school community.”

Police ask witnesses to come forward

Investigators have yet to determine why the driver of the Mazda 6 swerved into oncoming traffic – if high speed or impaired driving was a factor.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash, have dashboard video footage, or who may have information about the drivers prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.