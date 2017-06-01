

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Wildlife Centre is working on a plan to rescue a family of deer trapped in a parking lot in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the centre told CP24 that a pregnant female deer and a male yearling were in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road on Tuesday when the yearling was struck by vehicle.

The male and female bolted through an open gate into a lot behind stores in the area and the gate was later closed and locked.

The female deer gave birth to the fawn on Wednesday.

Staff members at the wildlife centre are making arrangements to rescue the animals later today.