

Chris Herhalt and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The family of a 25-year-old man Samuel Taylor who was shot multiple times in Flemingdon Park neighbourhood last month is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects.

“Personally what keeps me up at night, what keeps all of us up at night is the fact that these men are still at large and their guns can be used again on anyone they choose,” said Taylor’s brother, David.

Taylor had been visiting a friend when his car broke down near the intersection of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive on Apr. 13.

A video depicting select stages of the encounter was released to the public on Friday by Toronto police in an effort to identify the suspects.

It shows Taylor had just finished fixing his car around 10 p.m., when he drove it once around the block to see if it was alright, parked again and was quickly approached by two male suspects, Toronto police Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell told reporters on Friday morning.

Both drew handguns, firing numerous shots at Taylor, several of which struck him, Gotell explained. The suspects then fled the scene in two vehicles – one white, the other a dark-coloured sedan.

Taylor was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and underwent dozens of surgical procedures.

“He is lucky to be alive,” Gotell said.

Police don't believe that Taylor and the two suspects knew each other, said Gotell, but it is clear that they are waiting for him specifically.

“It could be that he was the wrong person,” he added.

Taylor’s family has viewed the security camera video of the moments before and after their son and brother was shot nine times, something they say was difficult to watch.

“I couldn’t look at it,” David said after the emotional appeal at 54 Division this morning. “I looked at it for about two seconds and then I had to go to the corner over there. I can’ look at that stuff.”

He is described by his family as a gentle giant. They say the fun-loving churchgoer was the last person they thought would ever be shot.

“I broke down in tears man and I’m not a crier,” David told CTV News Toronto. “It scared the crap out of me.”

Taylor’s is the fourth shooting in the neighbourhood in the last five months, Gotell added – including one 15-year-old victim who was injured in a shooting near the same intersection as Taylor earlier in the year.

He is now on the long road to recovery, and David has a message for the two men who attempted to take his life.

“You’ll be caught and justice will be served,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 54 Division’s Major Crimes Unit at 416-808-5400.