

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The family of a Mississauga pastor released from a North Korean prison after more than two years of incarceration says they are “relieved” he is on his way home and will finally have a chance to meet his granddaughter.

In a statement released Thursday, the family of Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, a pastor at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, thanked those who helped free him.

“We are grateful to all parties involved; Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister Freeland, and all the public servants in Global Affairs who have worked behind the scenes with North Korean authorities to bring Reverend Lim home. We would also like to extend a particular thank you to Ambassador Torkel Stiernlöf and the staff at the Swedish Embassy for their tireless efforts and critical role in securing his release,” the statement read.

Lim was sentenced to life in prison by a North Korea court for what were referred to as crimes against the state.

The charges included harming the dignity of the supreme leadership, trying to use religion to destroy the North Korean system, disseminating negative propaganda about the North to overseas Koreans, and helping American and South Korean efforts to help people defect from the north.

News of the pastor’s release, which was described as “sick bail,” came Wednesday after a visit from a Canadian government delegation.

“There is a long way to go in terms of Reverend Lim’s healing, therefore, in the meantime we ask the media for privacy as he reconnects with his loved ones and receives medical attention,” the family’s statement continued.

“We want to thank the global community for the continued prayers and support and we also ask that the world does not forget the people of North Korea.”

In a statement released by the prime minister Thursday, Trudeau said the Canadian government was "actively engaged on Mr. Lim’s case at all levels."

“Pastor Lim’s health and well-being remain of utmost importance to the Government of Canada, and we are working to ensure that he receives any required medical attention,” the statement read.

-With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press