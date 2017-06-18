

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Hordes of fans are gathered on Queen Street with their umbrellas and ponchos in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their favourite celebrities ahead of tonight’s iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas are set to host the award show live from 299 Queen Street West beginning at 9 p.m.

Beforehand, dozens of international celebrities and local talent will walk down the red carpet.

In years past many stars have showed up in outrageous fashion including inside a TTC streetcar and riding in an ice cream truck. The fans are anxiously awaiting this year’s arrivals.

Melissa came all the way from Kingston to stand in the rain and humidity for several hours dressed in her custom-made Niall Horan t-shirt and headband.

“I’ve been here since noon but I got a lot of free stuff so it’s good,” she said.



Melissa can't wait to see former One Direction member Niall Horan.

Former One Direction member Horan seemed to be a popular choice amongst the waiting crowd.

Emma from Georgetown had been waiting for six hours to see Horan while holding her bright green sign reading “Niall we’re so happy you’re in this town – come take a selfie with us.”

Despite the band’s separation, Emma said she is still a fan of all of them.

“I was so sad – I think I cried but now I’m happy that they’re happy doing their own music.”



Fans waited outside anxiously to meet Niall Horan.

Aside from those scheduled to appear at the award show, fans are also hoping some other unannounced special guests make surprise appearances.

Sarah said she would fall over if Drake showed up.

“I would do anything to meet him,” she said. “Drake is my favourite.”

Also, some fans said they were crossing their fingers that other Canadian artists would show up like The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes.

Although some people planned thoroughly for this evening and waited for hours outside ready to take on the sporadic weather, others just stumbled upon the large crowd and joined in on the spectacle last minute.

“I’ve never attended one of these (award shows) before,” Lisa from Toronto said. “I should have come prepared.”

Along with Horan, many other performers will hit the outdoor stage including Lorde and Imagine Dragons. As well, Carly Rae Jepsen, Serena Ryder and Tatiana Maslany are set to present at the show.

The red carpet show will air beginning at 8 p.m. on Much, MTV and E! Right after that the award show is will begin at 9 p.m. airing on CTV and Much.

Follow our live blog of tonight's festivities:



Lisa and Kristen catch a glimpse of some celebrities at the MMVAs.



Peyton and Angela stand in line ahead of the MMVAs.



Carolina, Ines, Elizabeth and Eduarda awaited the arrival of Post Malone on Sunday evening.