

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Shoppers are lining up at Yorkdale Mall this morning to be the first inside the new OVO flagship store, which officially opens on Saturday.

Exclusive OVO merchandise will be on offer inside the 1,600-square-foot retail space.

The are currently OVO stores in New York, Los Angeles and one on Dundas Street West in downtown Toronto.

The store’s opening falls on the same weekend as Drake's eighth annual OVO FEST, which takes place at Budweiser Stage on Aug. 7.

To announce this weekend’s opening, OVO released a promo video, which featured Drake performing the song “Gyalchester.” In the video, Drake and members of the OVO crew are seen driving an Escalade inside Yorkdale Mall.

OVO YORKDALE FLAGSHIP from October's Very Own on Vimeo.

The store officially opened at 9:30 a.m.