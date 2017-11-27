

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they do not believe a deadly fire at a Parkdale home on Sunday afternoon is suspicious.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday inside a basement apartment on King Street, west of Dufferin Street.

When fire crews arrived on scene, smoke was spotted coming from the semi-detached home and during an initial sweep of the residence, a man was pulled from the basement unit.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, who was later rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in critical condition.

Adjacent homes were evacuated and crews extinguished the blaze at around 3 p.m.

Officials later confirmed that the man found inside the house was pronounced dead in hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday, police confirmed that the deceased man was a 49-year-old tenant of the basement apartment.

Police say they do not believe the fire is suspicious but the Office of the Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause.