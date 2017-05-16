

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A pedestrian was fatally struck in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon, shutting down eastbound Highway 403 for several hours.

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. along Highway 403 at the Aberdeen Avenue overpass, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A woman was struck by a transport truck, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear he added, but "at this point there are no signs of foul play."

Hamilton police, fire and paramedics responded to the crash. The coroner's office has since taken over the investigation shutting down the roadway.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Aberdeen Avenue and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, according to Schmidt.

The road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.