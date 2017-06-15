

Chris Fox and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A controversial program which stations armed, uniformed officers in some Toronto-area schools, was debated at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting Thursday, as members of Black Lives Matter pushed to have the program eliminated for “discriminating against racialized youth.”

More than 70 people were expected to speak for and against the School Resource Officer (SRO) program at its afternoon monthly meeting – many asking for a second time to suspend the program.

“Police officers in schools have been discriminating against black children, indigenous children and other racialized youth and I just don’t think that there is a world where we need to have guns in schools with kids who are there trying to learn,” Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Sandy Hudson told CP24.

Coun. Shelley Carrol told CP24 she supports a review of the program. She says the “program really isn’t being delivered consistently in all of its locations because there is a really polarized opinion.”

“What that means is it’s time to review the program anyway. It may not need to be suspended but it certainly needs to be examined and improved,” she added.

The contentious effort was launched in 2008 after the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Manners at a North York school, marking the first time a student had been killed inside school halls.

The goal of the program, funded by a federal grant, is to strengthen relationships between youth and police. It has since placed officers in 75 different schools, semi-permanently, across the city.

A motion was tabled by board member Ken Jeffers at its last meeting in May to “immediately suspend” the program “pending a meeting/consultation with stakeholders.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, urging caution and stressing the importance of public consultation, deferred the debate.

“If we want to get this right, we have to listen to everybody and not just sections of them, so we’re looking at doing that and making sure we make the right decision,” Saunders previously said.

Brief protest breaks out

A brief protest broke out at police headquarters where the meeting was being held after police critic and activist Desmond Cole held up the meeting happening inside, saying the officers in attendance should be removed and community members brought in.

Hudson told CP24 that police have “clearly stacked the room” with their supporters. Others said many of the people inside are actually students who wish to speak about their experience with the program.

Dozens of Black Lives Matter Toronto members were not allowed in because of an over capacity issue, leading them to chant “let us in.”.

“We are here to be heard. It’s not about causing a riot,” Arauz said. “What the TDSB board members have to understand is that this is an emotional situation where we know that there are youth hurt by the SRO program.”

As co-chair of a group of teachers, parents and students called Latinx, Afro-Latin-America Abya Yala Education Network, Arauz has been organizing events to oppose officers in schools.

“Cops in schools is something that is not supported by the Ministry of Education as teachers have to go through about seven years of education to be educating our students,” said Silvia Argentina Arauz, a member of the group Education Not Incarceration. “There is conflict de-escalation and there is conflict mediation that can occur without cops in schools.”