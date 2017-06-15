

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The fate of the Toronto Police Service school resource officer program will be up for debate today as the TPS board holds their monthly meeting.

At the last meeting in May a motion was tabled by board member Ken Jeffers to “immediately suspend” the program “pending a meeting/consultation with stakeholders” but those present ultimately voted to defer debate until June in order to give interested parties an opportunity to submit comments.

The board also voted in favour of a separate motion asking Chief Mark Saunders to conduct a review that would look at the overall effectiveness of the program with regards to marginalized communities.

A number of residents and activists have said that the presence of uniformed police in school has had a negative and intimidating effect on students and should be halted.

They have also argued that the program has a disproportionately negative affect on members of marginalized communities.

In a press release issued on Thursday morning, Black Lives Matter – Toronto alleged the school resource officer program has resulted in the “harassment, brutalization and discrimination” of black children.

"When I think of all the services that could be offered to truly keep our kids safe if we weren't wasting money on this harmful black child intimidation exercise - it just breaks my heart,” teacher and Black Lives Matter – Toronto organizer Leroi Newbold said in the press release.

Members of Black Lives Matter – Toronto say they will attend today’s meeting to demand an end to the school resource officer program.

There are currently 36 school resource officers, who split their time between 75 different schools.

The board meeting is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.