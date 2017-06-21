

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government intends to rename National Aboriginal Day as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Trudeau says Canadians come together on this day to recognize contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

He says the history, art, traditions and cultures of indigenous people shaped Canada's past and continue to shape the country today.

The prime minister is to speak later today outside of 100 Wellington St. -- the former U.S. embassy located across from Parliament Hill which is expected to become a space dedicated to indigenous people.

Earlier this month, a government source said the federal government would release more details on plans for the building in the coming weeks, adding consultations with indigenous communities will help determine how the space will be used.

The 1930s building was acquired from the U.S. government in 1997 and has been vacant since 1998.