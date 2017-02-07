

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The federal government will give Bombardier $372 million in repayable loans, according to a source who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the matter.

Several cabinet ministers including Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Transport Minister Marc Garneau have scheduled a news conference at a Bombardier facility in Montreal at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has been appealing for US$1 billion in federal assistance since late 2015.