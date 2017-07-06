

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Billions of dollars in expected federal funding for new transit projects in Toronto will be contingent on the province putting up at least a third of the cost, as had been requested by Mayor John Tory.

The funding arrangement, which was outlined in a letter that Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi sent to municipalities across the country on Thursday, says the federal government will contribute up to 40 per cent of the cost of eligible projects but the provinces must chip in at least 33 per cent. The letter also states that any eligible project must improve the Canadian economy as a whole and not just be of benefit locally.

The money is coming from the federal government’s $33 billion investment in transit infrastructure over the next 11 years, $4.8 billion of which is earmarked for Toronto.

“This is a huge victory for Toronto and will lead to better transit for the entire region,” Tory said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “I would like to thank Minister Sohi and the federal government for providing transformative transit investments based on the ridership of municipal transit systems, of which the TTC carries the highest number of riders from throughout the region each and every day.”

Tory has repeatedly criticized Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government for not yet committing to fund the construction of the relief subway line and other needed projects.

He has also called for the federal government to heap additional pressure on the province by making the next wave of infrastructure funding contingent upon a matching contribution from the lower level of government.

In his statement, he said that he is “happy to see” that the federal government has complied with that request and will continue to pressure the province to commit to a 40-40-20 cost sharing arrangement that would save the city hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I look forward to working with our federal and provincial partners as the important bilateral negotiation process for these investments continues,” he says.