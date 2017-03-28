

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, ONTARIO, Canada - Ontario Provincial Police have ended a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender wanted for breaching his parole.

Police say 36-year-old Ryan Hamelin was apprehended in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday.

They say Hamelin was serving a one-month, 29-day sentence for criminal harassment and had been at large since March 18.

Provincial police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Hamelin on Monday, saying that he could attempt to flee to Alberta.