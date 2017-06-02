

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The federal minister of immigration and the provincial minister of transportation are expected to join Mayor John Tory for an announcement at Queen Station this morning.

The announcement comes as Mayor Tory continues to call on the province to match the anticipated $5 billion in federal funding that the city expects to receive over the next decade.

According to an itinerary, the announcement concerns infrastructure.

Mayor John Tory will be on hand for the 9 a.m. anouncement alongside Ontario Transportation Minister Stephen Del Duca and federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen. Hussen is hearing on behalf of Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi.

