Feds to match donations for Rohingya refugees until Nov. 28
Rohingya refugee collect water from a tube well as local bangladeshis dig a hole to build another tube well, behind, in Kutupalong extension camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017. More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. Myanmar's government has said it was responding to attacks on police outposts by insurgents, but the United Nations and others have said the response was disproportionate. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:45PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government says it will match private donations made between Aug. 25 and Nov. 28 to Canadian charities helping in the Rohingya refugee crisis.
It says it will make its matching donations to the Myanmar Crisis Relief Fund.
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says an additional 600,000 Rohingya, nearly 70 per cent of them women and children, have fled to Bangladesh since August.
She says Bangladesh is now home to the world's largest refugee camp, with over 900,000 Rohingya and other minorities driven out of Myanmar by ethnic cleansing.
Canada has committed more than $25 million in humanitarian assistance funding for Bangladesh and Myanmar so far this year.
The UN has asked for more than $434 million in response to the crisis, but remains well short of the goal.