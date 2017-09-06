

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female was airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Countryside and McVean drives at around 2:45 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash that sent two people to hospital.

A passenger of one of the involved vehicles had to be airlifted to hospital with unknown injuries. As well, the driver of the same vehicle was taken to local hospital with unknown injuries.

The ages of the victims is not known.

No charges have been laid in connection with this incident.

Police said roads were closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.