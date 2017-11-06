

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One female has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa this morning.

Police say a transport truck and several other vehicles collided in the area of Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue, north of Highway 401, at around 8:20 a.m.

Const. George Tudos told CP24 that a female trapped in one of the vehicles was extricated by emergency crews on scene and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

“We are still waiting on an update from hospital,” Tudos said.

A small child strapped into a car seat inside one of the vehicles was assessed on scene and is expected to be OK, Tudos confirmed.

Harmony Road will be closed for several hours in the area as investigators conduct a collision reconstruction.

“This is one of the major on-ramps to Highway 401,” Tudos said. “This is just before the rush hour so everyone is trying to get to work.”

He said police are asking people to use alternate routes to enter and exit Highway 401.

“Try to stay away from Bloor Street,” Tudos said.

“We are trying to work with the local transit and make alternate routes for cars that are stuck in that area.”