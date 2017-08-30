Female cyclist struck by dump truck suffers life-threatening injuries
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 5:23PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2017 7:41PM EDT
A female cyclist believed to be in her 30’s suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck in the downtown core on Wednesday evening.
Police said the collision took place in the area of Queens Park Crescent and Wellesley Street around 5 p.m.
Witnesses told CP24 at the scene the woman was dragged by the dump truck for “several seconds.”
After the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.