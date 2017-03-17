

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a female employee at a bank in St. Catharines was assaulted with a weapon on Friday morning.

The incident happened at a RBC branch on Martindale Road at around 10:25 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim was stabbed; however police have not confirmed that detail at this point.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack and was airlifted to hospital.

According to Const. Phil Gavin, the suspect fled the scene in a van. The van is described as a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana with Ontario licence plate #BYTE392.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 35 years old with a tall thin build and a beard.