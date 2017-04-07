Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A police officer is shown on scene after a woman was struck by a vehicle near Markham Road and Painted Post Drive late Thursday night.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 5:43AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 7, 2017 7:36AM EDT
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Thursday night.
Police say the woman was crossing Markham Road on the north side of Painted Post Drive at around 11:15 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.
The vehicle had a green light at the time, according to police.
The woman is believed to be about 30 years old.