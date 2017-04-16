

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto EMS says a woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Harbourfront area on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queens Quay West and York Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto a woman was jaywalking on Queens Quay West when she was struck by a Porter Airlines shuttle bus.

Her hand appeared to be trapped underneath a wheel of the bus.

Paramedics said the woman was conscious and breathing when they arrived and she was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Porter Airlines has not yet replied to a request for comment.

Queens Quay West is closed in the area of the collision to allow for an investigation.